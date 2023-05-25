School officials respond after Perrysburg student accused of drawing swastika on pride flag

School administrators said the incident occurred in a classroom belonging to a staff member who is Jewish.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Schools officials are responding after a student allegedly drew a hate symbol in a Perrysburg High School classroom.

On May 19, school officials were informed that a swastika had been drawn on a pride flag in a classroom. This occurred in a classroom occupied by a staff member who is Jewish, according to district superintendent Thomas Hosler.

In a letter to families, employees and the community, Hosler said school administrators followed district policies and immediately began to investigate the incident.

Alongside the School Resource Officer, officials were able to identify the student accused of vandalizing the classroom. Per the Family Educational Right to Privacy Act (FERPA), school districts are not permitted to disclose most student information, including discipline records.

"Perrysburg Schools treats all allegations of harassment and hate seriously. Our response seeks to not only hold the person responsible for the vandalism accountable but also strive to make the student aware of the impact of their actions," Holser said in the letter.

Holser also condemned the incident and reiterated the district's commitment to what he described as a welcoming environment.

"Perrysburg Schools strives to maintain a safe, diverse and professional environment where all students, families and employees feel included, supported and are free from harassment and discrimination," he said.

