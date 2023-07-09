Perrysburg High School student arrested after allegedly bringing knife into school

School officials said they followed district policy and searched the student after receiving a report from a community member.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A Perrysburg High School student was arrested Wednesday after they were discovered to be in possession of a knife while on school property, according to school officials.

In an email addressed to Perrysburg High School families and employees, PHS Principal Aaron Cookson said a community member reported a student to district officials Tuesday for what administrators described as "troubling behavior". Administrators said they began investigating the situation in accordance with school policy and brought the student into the office.

During a search, officials said they recovered a 2.5-inch knife. School officials then contacted the student's family, Perrysburg police and initiated a threat assessment in the school. The student's family was "cooperating fully" with the school and police, Cookson wrote.

According to the email, Perrysburg police arrested the student on Wednesday for possessing a knife. Per the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), school officials are not permitted to share any details regarding student discipline.

Cookson concluded the email by reminding students, families and employees to report incidents if they see something unsafe or a violation of school policies.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.