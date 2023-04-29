Perrysburg in running for America's Most Spirited High School

The Yellow Jackets are one of five high schools across the country vying for a $25,000 grand prize. Voting ends on May 8.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — There's a lot of buzz going on in Perrysburg right now and it's not just because their new Yellow Jacket mascot has been revealed. The high school is in the running for America's Most Spirited High School.

Jacket Nation, as their spirit squad is known, submitted a video to Varsity Brands showcasing school pride. On Monday, the nationwide contest dwindled down to five finalists with Perrysburg making the cut.

"The students work really hard at creating that positive culture at Perrysburg High School," co-spirit coordinator Ron DeGregorio said. "To see that hard work be recognized as one of the Top 5 Most Spirited schools in the entire nation is a huge deal."

The grand prize for the contest is $25,000 with the winner being determined through a voting process. One vote can be made each day for the school and the deadline ends on May 8.

You can click here to VOTE or choose Perrysburg directly by selecting this link.

"The whole Jacket Nation is not just the high school but it's all of the school in the District and the businesses in town," DeGregorio said. "Everybody supports this idea of being a Yellow Jacket."

Incredibly, 2023 is the first year Perrysburg has applied for this competition.

The other four schools they are competing against are Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma, Lake Howell High School in Florida, Saraland High School in Alabama and Vista Murrieta High School in California.

