Perrysburg changes name of Harrison Rally Day after learning the president owned slaves

The chamber of commerce's research showed William Henry Harrison was a slave owner; event now known as Positively Perrysburg Fest.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg's fall festival is back after a year off due to COVID-19, but with a new, more inclusive name.

The Harrison Rally Day Festival, named after former President William Henry Harrison, will now be known as the Positively Perrysburg Fest Sept. 18. The Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce changed the name upon learning Harrison was a slave owner and believed the issue of slavery should be left up to individual states.

Chamber President Sandy Latchem issued this statement:

"The Perrysburg Area Chamber of Commerce has been coordinating Harrison Rally Day for many years. We’ve had a year to think about the event and to review its historical relevance. The truth is, given last summer’s unrest over statues honoring people with questionable backgrounds, we decided to delve into the life of William Henry Harrison.

"His father and grandfather were slave owners while he waffled, first joining the abolition movement and then arguing for the right of states to decide. We want to have a positive vibe for this annual festival. We don’t want to associate it with a person whom we now know supported slavery."

Latchem said the board of directors supported the idea. Mayor Tom Mackin is also in agreement with the name change.

"As a community we want to be as welcoming as possible," Mackin said. “The event was started in the 1990s to build community and bring people together. It has by all accounts been a huge success. Now, the Chamber has done some research showing President Harrison owned slaves.

Keeping his name in the event would not help achieve the event's goal, so changing the name makes sense. I support the Chamber for doing its homework and making a decision based on facts. I also look forward to celebrating Perrysburg's heritage this fall.”