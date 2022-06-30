More businesses set to open at French Quarter Square in Perrysburg

Biggby Coffee and CycleBar are already open. Condado Tacos is set to open July 7 and Raising Cane's and Nothing Bundt Cakes are now eyeing opening dates.

Example video title will go here for this video

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two businesses are up and running at the French Quarter Square in Perrysburg and more are on the way. Biggby Coffee and Cyclebar have been up and running for a few weeks now.

While construction is ongoing, several businesses are set to open before the end of the year.

According to River Rock Property Group, Condado Tacos is set to open July 7 at 11 a.m. with a special deal: the first 100 people in line get a free taco every week for a year.

Raising Cane's is next on the move-in list and is under construction right now. No exact date has been announced but officials claim people can expect them to open up sometime in the fall.

All of those businesses will take up most of the French Quarter Square property, however, there may be another company or two that buys the remaining land later this year.

Property managers said the location has made it easy to recruit tenants

"We're at a traffic light on one of the busiest commercial streets in northwest Ohio. And we're at the first traffic light off the interchange. So, real estate is location, location, location and [French Quarter Square] is an excellent location. It's easy to get to and tenants love that," River Rock Property Group President Bill Bostleman said.

The River Rock Property Group economic team bought and developed the roughly 40,000 square feet, and representatives said the total investment and economic impact for the area is roughly between 25-30 million dollars.

Construction has been a smooth operation, but Bostleman said that would be a different story if they started the project even six months later due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on supply chains around the world.