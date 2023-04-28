Perrysburg foster parent uses experience as vision for mental health facility

Bob Farley's fostered 15 children with his wife and says foster children experience high levels of mental health issues, so he started "Each Day's a Gift" to help.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Bob Farley is a Perrysburg resident, parent and a big advocate of mental health. He's using his own experiences as a foster parent to help others who have dealt with mental health issues in their own families.

Farley and his wife have three biological kids and they've fostered around 15 others throughout the past two decades, eventually adopting six. He said many foster children are at higher risk for developing mental health issues.

He wants to bring more awareness to the mental health problem in foster care and youth in general. After overcoming so many challenges with his children, he dreams of opening up his own youth care facility someday.

"Courts, to schools, to IEPS (Individualized Education Programs)," Farley said. "Everything between good, bad and ugly, we just felt it was time to do something serious."

His vision is called "Each Day's a Gift" and would assist children and adults up to 25 years old.

Farley said right now, there aren't enough places for youth to stay if they need help, so his facility plan would have inpatient and outpatient for any youth in need.

He also plans to have housing for those 18 and older who need extra help and assistance, which he said would provide job opportunities. He has already made calls to Penta and similar schools in the area.

"Almost every career they have there (at Penta) would fit in," Farley said. "And UT, BG and Owens are on board and they are looking forward to it happening."

Farley said his website is one step toward making his dream a reality, but a big part of making it all happen is funding.

He has been in talks with the community and has been reaching out for help where he can, but he says there's still a way to go.