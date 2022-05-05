Farmer's market season has begun

Perrysburg Farmer's Market starts on Thursday. Many other farmer's markets will begin over the next few weeks

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It's a sign summer is on its way!

Farmer's markets are starting back up again, one of which is the Perrysburg Farmers Market which begins on Thursday.

This year there are more than 60 vendors who will set up shop, which is the most this farmers market has ever had. Vendors include a number of different food trucks, flower shops and other stores from Perrysburg and other neighboring communities.

The event has been especially popular over the past two years as it was a safe outdoor activity during the pandemic.

Organizers of the farmers market say that they are hoping to highlight each business participating this year with a new feature they're doing online, which will hopefully bring more people to the market.

"We have a thing called 'featured merchant'. Every week we encourage people to pay attention to who the merchant is and follow their page and have a chance to win awesome prizes from May to October. There's a good chance someone will win! We've got new vendors so we're optimistic to see how that goes as well" said Christine Best with the Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Additionally, live music is coming back to the market in June, which had to be scaled back during the pandemic.

"Up until that point, we had a pretty good following! COVID put a damper on a lot of things. But every week there is a new act! And it's BYOB: 'bring your own blanket'! We think there's going to be good crowds this year," said Best.