x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Perrysburg Farmers Market returning in May

Guests can enjoy fresh and local produce, plants, flowers, crafts, art and food trucks.
Credit: WTOL

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Farmers Market is returning May 5.

The market will run every Thursday through Oct. 13 on Louisiana Avenue in downtown Perrysburg. Guests can enjoy fresh and local produce, plants, flowers, crafts, art and food trucks.

The weekly event will run from 3-8 p.m. rain or shine, although merchants can choose not to appear. The food truck lineup will be posted each week on the new Visit Perrysburg Facebook page.

There will also be free live music each Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. starting June 2 and running until Aug. 25.

To apply to be a vendor, go to this link starting Tuesday, March 1. The website is currently under construction.

RELATED: Go 419 Spirits | Swig Restaurant getting presidential

RELATED: Levis Commons welcoming new businesses in 2022

In Other News

Check out the Home Improvement & Garden Show | Your Day