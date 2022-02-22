Perrysburg Farmers Market returning in May

Guests can enjoy fresh and local produce, plants, flowers, crafts, art and food trucks.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Farmers Market is returning May 5.

The market will run every Thursday through Oct. 13 on Louisiana Avenue in downtown Perrysburg. Guests can enjoy fresh and local produce, plants, flowers, crafts, art and food trucks.

The weekly event will run from 3-8 p.m. rain or shine, although merchants can choose not to appear. The food truck lineup will be posted each week on the new Visit Perrysburg Facebook page.

There will also be free live music each Thursday from 7-8:30 p.m. starting June 2 and running until Aug. 25.