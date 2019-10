PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A family managed to escape their home in Perrysburg after it caught fire earlier this morning.

This happening on the 200 hundred block of Elm Street around 1:30 Sunday morning.

No one was injured in the blaze.

Crews are still looking into the cause of the small fire.

