PERRYSBURG, Ohio — This year's Easter will be different for everyone. Not being able to host family for dinner, worship services cancelled and no kids egg hunts are just some of the familiar customs that will be missing.

But one Perrysburg family wanted to make sure one thing was the same.

The Easter Bunny has been making house calls in Perrysburg the last two weeks. Kelsey Cloyne planned on dressing up as the Easter Bunny for a benefit dinner on April 4 for her cousin fighting breast cancer.

But after the coronavirus outbreak cancelled that event, her mom didn't want the suit to go to waste.

"It started on our street with just some of the kids," Jen Cloyne said. "And then we ended up getting messages on facebook and kind of grew bigger from there."

Cloyne is a freshman at Perrysburg High school. She said she'll never forget being able to do this for her neighbors.

"I really think it kind of brings a light to into the little kids lives," Cloyne said. "Because this is such a hard time staying home and not being able to do much and just the smiles I see on the little guys faces, it really lifts your spirit."

Jacob Dillabaugh and his son Reece just happened to see the Easter Bunny on near their home on Sixth Street Friday. Jacob said Reece was so excited he ran for his shoes to go outside and get a picture with the bunny.

"I think it will help bring a little bit of normalcy to the community," Jacob said. "And help kids kind of get a little bit of joy out of the holiday."

Most kids have taken pictures six feet away when the bunny has visited, but some haven't been able to hold their excitement and have hugged Cloyne.

But they said they've washed the suit after each house visit and have only been doing one or two neighborhood or house visits a day. They're just grateful for this opportunity to bring a little light to the community.

"It's something you know fun and exciting for the kids to remember from this time," Cloyne said.