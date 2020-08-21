Perrysburg elementary school parents club buys air purifiers for classrooms

The purifiers are to help combat airborne contaminants this school year.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Woodland Elementary School Parents Club in Perrysburg announced on Facebook that it will be able to purchase 22 air purifiers for classrooms this year.

The club says the air purifiers will help combat airborne contaminants by trapping germs and bacteria that could cause illness during the school year.

In working with the elementary school's teachers, all of the school's classroom homerooms will be able to get an air purifier. The parent-run board that represents all the parents of Woodland Elementary voted unanimously this week on the purchase.

The club says the system will filter the air at the industry-recommended rate of five times per hour to lower particle levels and maintain a comfortable environment in each classroom.