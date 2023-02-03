Perrysburg school board ready for district's continued growth

Perrysburg's population is expected to continue growing at about 2% each year through 2040. A committee is recommending a new elementary school among other ideas.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — At the Perrysburg Schools Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, a committee of community members, teachers and parents outlined the district's future.

The population is expected to continue growing at about 2% each year through 2040. The committee made several recommendations to the board on how to best prepare for this growth before it becomes overwhelming.

"There is a cost involved in doing nothing," Superintendent Tom Hosler said. "So if we don't do anything, the fact that we are growing is going to continue."

The committee expects the district to become one of the bigger ones in the state and members expect a ballot issue in near future.

"As a community member, a taxpayer and a parent, I look forward to seeing what those numbers look like," committee member Allison Reynolds Gogel said.

The committee strongly recommended changes like moving away from portable classrooms.

"We 100% agreed that portable classrooms were an unacceptable long-term solution," Gogel said.

Presenters at the meeting also spoke about the possibility of expanding the capacity of the elementary buildings.

Holser suggested building a new fourth elementary school to house kindergarten through fourth grade, and then using Frank Elementary School as a preschool.

However the chips fall, Hosler has faith that the committee will meet the challenge of a growing district.

"This plan does that and I think it does it in a really excellent way," Hosler said.

