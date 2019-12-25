PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A trunk load of gifts - that's what the Wozniak family has already donated to their neighbors after their house caught fire

Neighbors of the Merritt family said they are so thankful for the outpouring of generosity they have received over the last couple days.

The fire that happened Saturday in the kitchen area destroyed part of their home and some of the Christmas gifts inside.

Despite the loss, hundreds of people in their community have opened their hearts this holiday season.

Stuffed animals, clothes, and gift cards are just a small number of things given to the Merritt family.

"When we delivered yesterday, they were very humble, almost speechless. They didn't realize we had a car-full because we originally just walked to the door and said 'do you want us to bring it to the garage, where would you like it?' When they walked out the the vehicle they were just in awe, they probably thanked me a thousand times," said neighbor, Amanda Wozniak.

Amanda's husband, Aaron, and his Perrysburg High School bowling team also collected enough money to purchase the family a new X-Box. It was one of the presents destroyed in the fire.

She said her family will drop off more presents and things the family needs at the end of this week.

The family hopes these generous donations will help their neighbors have a better Christmas. If you are looking for a way to help the Merritt family out, send a direct message to Amanda on Facebook.