PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The coronavirus continues to impact families putting pressure on food pantries and community organizations, which are seeing an increased need.

Moms Mobile Mission has been helping from the start but things have changed. Before the health crisis, the group was serving around 100 to 150 people a month. But the coronavirus outbreak has greatly increased the need.

"Each month we are almost doubling what we did the prior month," Moms Mobile Mission CEO, Tracey Roseman, said. "Right now we are helping over 500 individuals. Last month it was actually 561."

Roseman can't believe how quickly things have changed since the beginning of the year. Her group has increased distribution events to every other week with one for everyone and one just for Wood county residents.

"As people aren't getting unemployment or their paychecks, that income coming in, we are expecting that it's going to keep going, or doubling every month," Roseman explained.

The distributions take place at the Perrysburg Heights community center. All you need is a utility bill and ID for the Wood County-only events. Roseman said they switched to a touch-less drive-thru setup to help keep everyone safe.

"Everyone is required to wear a mask during our distribution," she added. "And we have gloves. I actually found someone that donated masks and right now we're down just a few volunteers."

She's asking for anyone healthy and able to volunteer and also for more donations of non-perishable food and personal care items like wipes, toilet paper and cleaning products.

Drop-off boxes are set outside Gathering Volumes and the Perrysburg Courthouse.

Roseman said she never imagined this when she created the group three years ago.

"I've never experienced anything like this," she explained, "so it's been a challenge for our organization."

You can find more information on their Facebook page Moms Mobile Mission.

