Annual Perrysburg cleanup effort in need of volunteers

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The city of Perrysburg is taking part of "The Great American Cleanup," a nationwide effort to keep our communities clean.

This year's event will be spread out over several days, each lasting from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. The dates and locations are as follows:

Saturday, April 3: Meet at Rivercrest (south parking lot) Rotary Community Park

Saturday, April 10: Meet at Municipal Park parking lot off Elm Street

Saturday, April 17: Meet at Eisenhower Park by Mr. Freeze

Saturday, April 24: Meet at Woodlands Park by the house

Saturday, May 1: Meet at Orleans Park in the big stone parking lot

Gloves, tools, safety vests and trash bags provided. However, volunteers are asked to bring their own water in a refillable bottle - preferably no plastic. No drinking fountains will be available.

Closed-toed shoes are required, and volunteers should wear long pants and other weather-appropriate clothing.

To sign up, contact Judy Hagen at jhagen@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

COVID-19 SAFETY MEASURES

Face masks that cover both the nose and mouth are required.

Temperatures will be taken and a COVID-19 exposure form will be required to be filled out upon arrival.

Each volunteer will be required to fill out a volunteer form, a liability waiver, and a COVID-19 waiver prior to volunteering.