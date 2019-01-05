PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg City Council has a new member after Tuesday’s special meeting, but the decision did not come easy.

After two candidates received tie votes at the meeting, Mark Weber was nominated and got the majority vote. It's a role he said he is honored to take over.

"There are so many good candidates here, but I'm humbled," said Mark Weber, newly-selected Perrysburg City Councilman.

Since the end of March, 13 people applied to fill the open seat left by now state Rep. Haraz Ghanbari, R-Perrysburg. Council members spent more than a hour in executive session discussing the candidates after they each gave brief presentations before council.

Mark Weber was approved in a 4-2 vote Tuesday night. Weber will finish the term Ghanbari began running through December 31. The seat will then be up for a vote during the November election.

Weber is a lifelong resident of Perrysburg and said he applied for the job to serve the community who has given him so much.

"I want to prove to them that they didn't make a mistake by picking me,” Weber said. “I won't let them down, I will not let the city of Perrysburg down either and I will do my best to carry out these duties."

Weber is a retired electrician from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and said he’s ready to put in the work to get up to speed on the big issues facing their community like their water source.

"The most important issue is what we are going to decide on our water source here,” he said. “I am very anxious to get started and no pun intended, but I want to dive into all the data."

Two candidates were nominated previously to Weber’s vote, but each person failed to receive a majority vote. While Perrysburg Mayor Tom Mackin could have broken the tie vote, he wanted council to make the decision on who would join them for the next several months.

Mark Weber is expected to be sworn in prior to their next meeting, which is set for Tuesday, May 7.