Perrysburg City Council accepting applications for vacant council seat

Resumes and applications for the city council seat will be accepted through email or drop box until Jan. 15.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg City Council is looking for a candidate to fill a vacant seat after a former councilmember took on a new role.

Applications and resumes will be accepted for the opening until Jan. 15. Interested candidates can submit their resume or fill out a volunteer application at this link and submit it to pr@ci.perrysburg.oh.us.

Resumes and applications can also be dropped off at the Income Tax Dropbox in the atrium of the Perrysburg Municipal Building at 201 W. Indiana Avenue.

The council seat will be on the Nov. ballot and the term will run through Dec. 31.

The vacancy was created when Jim Matuszak resigned from his position on council on Dec. 31 after being elected Wood County Recorder.