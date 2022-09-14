Learn what it takes to become an officer: Perrysburg Citizens Police Academy is underway

Nearly a dozen Perrysburg residents will spend 10 weeks with the police department.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — For the next 10 weeks, about a dozen Perrysburg residents and employees will learn the ins and outs of their local police department at the Citizens Police Academy.

They'll get to learn what it takes to become a police officer, see what all goes into accident investigations, go out in a patrol car, even witness a mock trial. It's all about getting to know the officers and their operations all the way to the departments beliefs, philosophies and values.

Lieutenant Chris Sargent said bringing in outside people will help benefit them significantly by increasing their understanding of citizens' needs and perspectives.

He explained aside from all the hands-on experiences they'll be getting, most importantly, the citizens will be able to put a name to those in blue.

"Maybe dispel any rumors or any misconceptions about how we operate or what we do," said Lt. Sargent. "Then they can see firsthand and get to know us on more of a friendly, face-to-face firsthand basis — not so much a showing up at your house or at a traffic crash or whatever it might be."

He said part of their mission statement includes the partnership they create with the community and this program is a way to fulfill that.

"I want them to remember us mostly. That were a friendly face, we’re a safe place, if they need anything they can reach out," Lt. Sargent explained. "We’re here to help them."

This is the first Citizens Police Academy since 2019 because of the pandemic. Even though you can no longer sign up for this years program, the lieutenant said to keep it in mind for next year.