Perrysburg business sells 11-year-old entrepreneur’s products

Avery Piland began making perler bead items as a fun hobby with no intention of turning it into a business.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — It’s a goal many people hope to accomplish; owning your own business.

One Perrysburg girl did exactly that. However, she did it at 11 years old.

Avery Piland is the owner of “Avery’s Perler Parlor”. She uses perler beads to craft different magnets, keychains and ornaments.

She makes everything from Harry Potter to Mario Kart.

"It's crazy. Like, not many kids my age get to do this kind of stuff. It’s just mindblowing to me,” said Avery.

Avery starting crafting with perler beads because her mom used to use them when she was younger. However, her mother never expected a fun hobby to turn into a business.

“She started making things just for fun and then friends and family started requesting certain things that she would make,” said Avery’s mother, Sarah. "Then, they started paying her for them and she realized she had a little business going."

Avery was surprised by how popular her crafts were.

"I had my first sale just in my driveway with a ton of stuff spread out on a little table. My mom posted a picture on Facebook and there was a huge response," explained Avery.

That's how Deanna and Joe Majchszak found Avery's products. They were in the middle of opening their own store in Perrysburg, Lufka All Naturals. Once they saw how popular and creative Avery's perler crafts were, they knew they wanted them inside of their store.

"I loved them. We saw the pictures and they were just absolutely amazing. I mean, she's doing all of this without a template,” said Deanna.

Avery was beyond excited

"I was jumping up and down. It's just crazy," said Avery.

The couple is hoping to help a fellow business owner grow, especially during a time when small businesses have been struggling because of the pandemic.

"I do think it's going to help out by showing that in the community, we're all together in this and working together,” said Joe.