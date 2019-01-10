PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A healthy appetite may have saved a crew from potential injury, as the building on which they were working collapsed while they were out to lunch Tuesday. Part of the building housing the former Perrysburg Collision and Auto Repair on West Third Street fell in, causing significant damage. No one was hurt.

Fire officials say the building was being rehabilitated. Workers said they noticed a crack in the wall this morning, and when they came back from lunch, they noticed the building had collapsed. Nobody was inside and nobody was hurt.

The building is slated to be part of a redevelopment along Third Street, offering 9,750 square feet of retail space and space for nine tenants/offices. The building was built in 1914 and was listed as being under renovation.

Emergency crews received the call of the collapse around 12:30 p.m.

