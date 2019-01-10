PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg City Council rejected the designated outdoor refreshment area proposal for Levis Commons Tuesday evening.

One council member abstained from the decision while the other six voted to not approve it.

The proposal was discussed for months and Levis Commons tried getting it approved by adjusting a few things on their initial project.

While businesses in downtown Perrysburg tried to argue their area would be better suited for a potential DORA, some in the community were completely against having it at all.

RELATED: Perrysburg City Council questions Levis Commons outdoor refreshment area proposal

RELATED: Tension brews in Perrysburg as city council weighs Levis Commons DORA permit

"I believe that the creation of a DORA for either Levis Commons or downtown Perrysburg is inappropriate and unnecessary. DORAs have no effect on the amount of liquor sold within their boundaries and they have a negative effect on sales of other neighboring retailers who do not sell liquor. The basic effect of DORAs is that they allow inebriated people to walk in the street in close proximity to regular shoppers and other citizens going about their business," a statement released by Perrysburg City Councilwoman Deborah Burn said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.