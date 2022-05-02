Perry Monument going dark after midnight to keep migratory birds safe

The memorial will only be illuminated until midnight in the months of May and September to limit the number of bird strikes during migration season.

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio — Changes are taking place at the Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial aimed at protecting our local wildlife.

The Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial on South Bass Island has, for the most part, been fully illuminated all night long for all to see for decades.

But recent efforts to protect migratory birds in the region have now changed that, as more and more groups are working to limit the deaths of birds as they pass through the area.

"The birds die either by crashing into the lighted buildings or becoming so disoriented that they circle those buildings until they drop down exhausted onto the ground," Kimberly Kaufman, executive director of the Black Swamp Bird Observatory, said.

So for the entire month of May, the memorial will only be lit at night until midnight, as that is the peak time for overnight migratory bird movement.

The U.S. Coast Guard navigational lights will remain on.

The bright floodlights will also be kept off through the month of September as these same birds travel south.

"To see if this approach has the desired effect of reducing bird fatalities. We think it will, we hope it will, and we hope it still meets the visitors' needs as well as what's best for the birds," Barbara Rowles, superintendent of the Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial, said.

It's a compromise the leadership at the national park hope can be appreciated and helpful for both visitors and area wildlife.

"It will give visitors the ability to still see the beautiful memorial illuminated at nighttime and reduced potential impacts to the birds at the peak periods of migration," Rowles said. "So, we feel it's a really good compromise."

Along with this new lighting plan, two major projects will upgrade the infrastructure around the memorial.

First is a $25 million project this year to upgrade the nearby seawall, followed by a $20 million project to restore the upper plaza next year.