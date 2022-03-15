Permitless concealed carry soon to be legal in Ohio

"I mean I get it, that you're supposed to have the second amendment--should not be infringed, I understand that. I'm not so sure this is much of an infringement, to have people go to classes," Davenport said. According to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, nearly 203,000 concealed carry licenses were issued in Ohio in 2021. All were earned by taking an eight-hour class to learn about the basics of gun safety and when you legally can and can't pull the trigger. Davenport said now that the class is optional, some gun owners practicing concealed carry will be going out into the community without knowing these important lessons.

"Should I shoot? Should I not shoot? Should I walk, should I run? Stand my ground? All of those things are very important, so we just want people to learn as much as they can about the safety of this because it's all about self-defense, it's not about being a policeman," Davenport said.



Sgt. Robert Boggs with the Lucas County Sheriff's department processes all concealed carry applications in the county. He said in addition to people no longer needing to register their concealed carry status, the new law lifts the requirement for drivers who are pulled over to disclose they're carrying a firearm.



"That is no longer going to happen, with the new bill. So, when the officer approaches the vehicle or stops somebody, it's up to that officer to ask, 'Are you carrying a firearm now?'" Boggs said.



However, Boggs said he doesn't anticipate levels of gun violence to escalate from this change in the law.



"You still have to pass a background check to buy a firearm. So they are law-abiding citizens that are just purchasing a firearm and carrying, they just don't have the card," Boggs said.



Despite the bill now making concealed carry classes optional, Sgt. Boggs says the classes will continue to be offered to anyone interested. While you can now carry a firearm concealed in Ohio, Boggs pointed out a permit is still required in the surrounding states.