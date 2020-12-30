Perkins Township police searching for runaway teenage girl

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Takylah Distel, please call Perkins Township PD at 419-627-0824.

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Perkins Township Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a runaway teenage girl.

Police say juvenile Takylah Distel is believed to be with another runaway teen, Dequario Churchwell, age 17. The two reportedly have connections in the Sandusky area, but are possibly in the state of Kentucky.

Takylah is described as a white female standing 5'5", weighing 190 pounds, with red or brown hair.

According to the department's Facebook post, the Erie County Children Services is also assisting on the investigation in partnership with other state agencies.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Takylah Distel, please call Perkins Township PD at (419) 627-0824, #1 for dispatch.