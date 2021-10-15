Perkins High School to close 'immediately' after receiving bomb threat

Although school officials and police do not believe the threat is credible, administrators are taking the matter seriously and are closing the school immediately.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Perkins High School was closed on Friday after the school received a bomb threat around 7:45 a.m.

In a post on Facebook, school officials say neither they nor police believe the threat is credible at this point, but are taking the matter seriously and will close the school "immediately."

Student drivers will be released and the remainder of the students will be evacuated to the Perkins High School gymnasium. Parents and guardians can come to the back of the gym to pick up their students.

Staff will help move traffic through the parking lanes and busing will also be made available to take students home.

Furry Elementary, Meadowlawn Intermediate and Briar Middle School will remain open.

School officials say more information will be released as it becomes available.