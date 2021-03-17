Toledoans look ahead to life after vaccination

Today it was announced that people over 16 years old can get vaccinated starting March 29.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Over the last couple of weeks, we've heard people saying they're starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel.

Over the past year a lot of our normal routine has been cut out and now people are starting to look forward to a sense of normalcy again.

"Definitely going out to eat with friends and family that's the big one," Toledoan Derek Sapp said.

Some hoping for a long-awaited hug from a vulnerable loved one.

"I mean it's grandma right, you got to give her a hug and a kiss, so it's just a nice feeling. It's great, very wholesome," Toledoan John Franca said.

While others want their youngest simply to have fun at their favorite Toledo hangouts.

"Imagination Station, but that's a very hands-on little COSI-type place," Jessica Martin said.

Martin's daughter is two, so she's missed out on a lot of other things her older brothers experienced at her age.

Mom is excited to be vaccinated and slowly and safely expand her daughter's world.

"Something that you learn in preschool and kindergarten is sharing, and I feel like right now it's don't share, don't touch, stay in your bubble, which is not what I want for her," Martin said.