ROSSFORD, Ohio — Amazon announced its plans to expand operations with two new fulfillment centers in Ohio, with one being in Rossford and the other in Akron.

Ata Abdel Rahman owns Yala Kol Mediterranean Grill in Rossford just a stone's throw from where crews are actively clearing land for the new center.

"I mean, the city of Rossford is going to grow up more with the Amazon coming in. It's good," he said.

Not to mention what the could mean for his business, with about a thousand of employees expected to get hired on.

"It's gonna be a busy lunch. Or maybe a busy dinner. Could pick up on deliveries too. Yeah. We do deliveries too and we're right next door," Rahman said.

It's not just Yala Kol within eye shot of where the fulfillment center will be. There are a number of other businesses.

People told WTOL they hope Amazon employees will be spending their money in those establishments.

"I think it's great news. I'm glad that it's coming here. It's a wonderful boost for the economy. And a good thing for the community," said Rossford resident Mark Dumas.

"Why not have it over here? There's plenty of space and it's good for all of us. Even though I don't live in Rossford, it's still good for everybody around," Maumee resident Marge Krolak added.

Folks also said they're excited about bringing work opportunities to people in the area.

In a news release, Amazon said jobs start at $15 per hour and include comprehensive benefits.

"It's a good thing. Any time we get more jobs, it's wonderful," Krolak said.