TOLEDO, Ohio — Do you like the idea of farmers' markets, but have trouble getting up in the morning? The Toledo Night Market is just the thing for all you night owls who would love the chance to check out some local goods.

Saturday night, more than 70 local artisan vendors displayed their handmade items outdoors.

Additionally, there was live music by Caveman & Ryan, food trucks and drinks from Earnest Brew Works available for purchase.

The idea was to engage the community in a fun, outdoor event that supports local artisans. As a bonus, part of the night's proceeds will be donated to It's My Mommy's Business Association, which was created to help guide moms into entrepreneurship. Money will also go to Planned Pethood, Inc., a local animal rescue and adoption organization.

The event took place at the Toledo Farmers' Market located at 525 Market Street in Toledo's downtown. It kicked off at 6 p.m. and went until 11 p.m.

General Admission were $5, admission for military and adults 55+ is $3 and children 12 and under are free.

The market will be open rain or shine, but the forecast is looking pretty nice for the July 27 event.

There is free parking at and near the Toledo Farmers' Market.

For more information on the event, call 419-930-9880, e-mail info@toledonightmarket.com or find the event on Facebook.