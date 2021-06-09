People flock to Summit Street for return of Toledo's Labor Day Parade

Justin Jackson, a union worker with Local 55, said he definitely feels safe.



"It's kind of spaced out around here. You got plenty of room and it doesn't feel like there's any worry right now, so that's pretty nice," Jackson said.



Kevin Dalton, president of the Toledo Federation of Teachers, agrees.



"I think the open-air events are good. I feel safe right now, but I hope everyone remains cautious throughout the day," Dalton said.



Dalton feels that people were eager to get back out there this year.



"Everyone's very excited. We've got a lot of members--a lot of folks that normally didn't come out--come out this time and really looking to plan the future," Dalton said.