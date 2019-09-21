CATAWBA ISLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people and a dog were saved on Friday after a 31 Tiara hit the break wall at the "new entrance" to West Harbor.

Representatives of the U.S. Coast Guard Station in Marblehead said the call came in at 9:15 p.m. They were on the scene by 9:25 p.m.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

We will continue to keep you updated.

