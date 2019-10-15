BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Penta Career Center has opened a new facility to serve the city of Bowling Green.

The ribbon was cut on Tuesday, but the new 7,200 square foot facility has already been up and running for a few months.

Inside, there are two classrooms for Penta's career-based intervention program. And on the other end, there's a blank canvas lab that will eventually become a welding training facility once Penta receives a $240,000 grant through JobsOhio. The lab will also be able to offer future forklift training and other manufacturing training for adults already in the workforce.

The facility replaced a leased office space Penta was previously using in Bowling Green, and offers a brand new building to learn dozens of new and in-demand trade skills for students and adults.

"Those are transferable skills that you can use at any type of workplace setting. And again, we just want to try to look at what other needs the community has, the Wood County region to the south of our main campus and do what we can to help move the needle," Penta superintendent, Ron Matter said.

Once Penta finds out if they have been awarded that grant money to purchase the welding training equipment, school leaders said the welding facility can be up and running within a few months.

