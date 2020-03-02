WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — Danielle Pearson is a cosmetology graduate from Penta Career center and mother of two.

Recently, her life got turned upside down when she contracted the flu in December.

"On Christmas morning she went into the emergency room and by the 26th she had pneumonia, lung collapsed, on a ventilator and on life support," said Danielle's mom Robin Pearson.

Danielle's condition was getting worse and she eventually had to have her leg amputated. Her condition is improving now, but the medical bills are piling up. As soon as her former teacher found out, students and alumni volunteered to do haircuts, manicures and eyebrows to raise money for her family

"This is a big thing for her, she has two kids she has to raise and you know this is so traumatic to her and comes out of nowhere. So we wanted to do something to help," said Skye Lavelle, a cosmetology student at Penta Career Center.

Cosmetology students at Penta Career Center hosts event to help one of their won Cosmetology students and alumni at Penta Career center put their skills together to help one of their own - Danielle Pearson

Robin noted Danielle was ecstatic when she heard about the fundraiser, and knows their family has support from everyone at Penta.

"It's such a big outpouring of love, I'm so grateful for it and I can't imagine going through this by myself," said Robin.

Many of the volunteers giving their time work full time at local salons, but still wanted to come back to help

"It's amazing! It's like a reunion! I mean I have my first year students here and I worked 28 years here, and my current students here because they're seniors, it's amazing," said Jan Bain, Danielle's former teacher.

Organizers said community members took advantage of the donation-based fundraiser and that an anonymous person came in and left $1,000.

