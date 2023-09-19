Penta Career Center moving forward with new Lucas County hub

The Holland location will begin hosting adult courses and training in fall 2024.

HOLLAND, Ohio — Penta Career Center is moving forward with plans to add a new location in Lucas County by renovating a vacant office space in Holland.

The Penta school board recently approved a contract purchase the property for $1.1 million.

Penta Career Center currently partners with 16 local school districts to help students get a head start on their post-graduation careers.

Penta superintendent Ed Ewers said this new facility will first host classes and programs for adult learning and adult skilled trades through its Aspire program.

"This will be our second attempt, I suppose, to create opportunities in a regional concept, meaning not specific to any one school, off this campus," Ewers said.

With the new space, Ewers said more teachers will also be hired.

"There's a new law that's come into place with the budget bill that allows high school students to take career tech program through our OTC (Ohio Technical Center)," Ewers said. "So we're looking at that as a potential option as well."

"Every kid in the state needs to have the opportunity to live up to their potential and find something they love to do to live whatever their version is of the American dream," Gov. Mike DeWine said, regarding the passage of Ohio House Bill 33.

Ewers said this expansion is a direct result of the growing demand for more skilled trades workers in Ohio.

"You think about the number of job opportunities - whether it's our skilled workforce, skilled labor, health care, IT - those are all growing, in-demand fields throughout the region," Ewers said.

With renovations getting underway this fall, the expectation is to have this new Holland facility up and running with classes and programs in fall 2024.