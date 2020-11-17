x
Students at Penta Career Center team up for bake sale benefit for Wood County Cops and Kids Program

A bake sale by students will benefit the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police's Cops and Kids event to help children receive gifts and clothing during the holidays.
Credit: Penta Career Center

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Looking for some sweet snacks? Here's your chance to grab some baked goods and do some good at the same time.

Students from the Criminal Justice Program and Culinary Arts Program at Penta Career Center are teaming up to raise money for the Wood County Fraternal Order of Police Cops and Kids program.

The Thanksgiving bake sale fundraiser features items made by culinary arts students at Penta. 

Items sold during the bake sale will go toward funding the Cops and Kids Program, a holiday tradition where Wood County officers shop for presents and clothing items with community children who may not otherwise be able to receive those gifts.

The bake sale includes items like pies, rolls and cheesecakes. Baked goods are being sold through an online pre-sale at the Penta Career Center Market's website for pickup only on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Usually, the Criminal Justice program has a breakfast fundraiser, but due to COVID-19, the breakfast can't take place this year.

