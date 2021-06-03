Penta Career Center gets creative with hands-on learning as COVID-19 continues

Many of the school's programs are hands-on and include person-to-person contact.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Students at the Penta Career Center are currently learning under a hybrid schedule, which means half of the students are in class two days a week, while the other three days are for remote learning.

But that's not the only change, Penta has had to make a lot of adjustments since the pandemic began; like going from person-to-person learning to training with mannequins instead.

Many of the programs at Penta are hands-on and include working with another person.

In the criminal justice department, students and teachers say, it hasn't been easy, but they have been able to adapt.

"We're still getting the hands-on training, but like, searching an inmate or searching a suspect out on the street... I'm using mannequins just so the students can keep their distance from each other," criminal justice instructor Mike Willford said.

Students and teachers studying cosmetology have also had to adjust.

"Typically we would have outside clients come out. We would have classes come in for service, our preschoolers would come in for services, and we haven't been able to do that this year so students work on each other. They just have to have to same partners," cosmetology instructor Anne Willford said.

In the small animal care department, students say because they're still in school a few days per week, they're able to get just enough hands-on experience with the animals.

"In lab were doing hands-on animal care, so we get to work with different animals with, our students, and then at home, we're earning credentials online," Penta junior Meredith Anderson said.

Penta leaders hope to return to their normal schedule and begin offering services to neighbors in the community starting later this month, but no date has been set just yet.