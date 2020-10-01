TOLEDO, Ohio — Vice President Mike Pence joined the President in Toledo for his Keep America Great rally, Thursday.

WTOL 11's Amanda Fay was at Toledo Express Airport when Air Force 2 arrived. He was greeted by Ohio Lieutenant Governor John Husted and Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith French.

Amanda then joined the Vice President's motorcade as it made an unannounced stop at Schmucker's Restaurant in west Toledo.

The Vice President greeted the owner and his wife plus other staff and of course customers, who were shocked by his arrival.

"It happened so fast, but I knew when that new guy came in with that thing behind his ear, something's going on. It was kind of exciting. We could see all these cars, all these special agents. I'm like, 'oh my God.' I saw like 30 of them coming and I'm like, 'I've never experienced anything like this in my life before,'" said customer Theresa North.

Before he left, The Vice President ordered a Caramel Apple Walnut pie and a burger.

Mr. Pence also handed out military challenge coins to customers.

