TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries after being hit in south Toledo Wednesday night.

The crash happened on Airport Highway near Brookview Drive around 9:40 p.m.

Police say 18-year-old Anthony Banks was driving eastbound on Airport in the inside lane near Brookview when he hit 65-year-old Marsha Mariano,who was crossing northbound on Airport from Brookview.

Police say Mariano was taken to UTMC with serious injuries.