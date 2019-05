TOLEDO, Ohio — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit in south Toledo Tuesday morning.

Police say the pedestrian, who is a young man in his 20s, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Eastbound Airport Highway was closed in front of St. John's Jesuit High School for a time after the crash, but has since reopened.

Police are investigating to find out exactly what happened.

