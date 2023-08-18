Authorities attempt to identify pedestrian struck and killed on Route 2 Thursday night

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is attempting to identify the person who was struck by two vehicles.

STRYKER, Ohio — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two vehicles along Route 2 in Williams County Thursday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The patrol does not yet know the identity of the person who was killed, according to a news release.

The pedestrian was walking along Route 2 near milepost 14 in Springfield Township, Williams County, shortly after 10:30 p.m. when they were struck by a 2007 Cadillac being driven northbound, the patrol said.

The person was then struck a second time by a 2013 Ford Transit Connect that also was going north, the patrol said.

Neither driver was injured, but the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, the patrol said.

A portion of State Route 2 was closed for about three hours after the incident.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Defiance post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-784-0063.

