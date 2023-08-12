Pedestrian struck, killed in early-morning crash in west Toledo

The pedestrian was crossing Sylvania Avenue near Upton when hit by a vehicle. The 34-year-old pedestrian, whose identity has not been released, died at the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A pedestrian is dead after an early morning crash Saturday in west Toledo.

A driver, 27, from Toledo, was driving westbound on Sylvania Avenue near Upton Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release from the Toledo Police Department.

The 34-year-old pedestrian, also from Toledo, was in the process of crossing Sylvania Avenue when hit by the driver, TPD said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian has been identified.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed. The incident is under investigation.