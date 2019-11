MONROE, Michigan — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Monroe early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened at Oakridge Estates mobile home park around 3 a.m.

The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown, but they were believed to be taken to the hospital.

Police have found a vehicle of interest in the hit-and-run. Three people were found inside of the truck and all have been taken to the station for questioning.

Vehicle of interest in pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Monroe.

WTOL