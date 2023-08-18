Pedestrian struck by two vehicles in fatal Williams County collision

Authorities said the identity of the pedestrian remains unknown.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are attempting to identify a pedestrian who was struck twice by vehicles on State Route 2 in Williams County late Thursday.

According to a press release from Ohio State Highway Patrol, an unidentified pedestrian was walking northbound on State Route 2 near milepost 14 in Springfield Township at approximately 10:39 p.m. A 2007 Cadillac STS was traveling northbound on SR 2 with it allegedly struck the pedestrian who was reportedly in the roadway.

A second vehicle, a 2013 Ford Transit Connect, was also traveling northbound on SR 2 and also struck the pedestrian.

Emergency crews declared the pedestrian deceased at the scene. Neither driver was injured.

SR 2 was closed for approximately three hours while crews investigated.

If you have any information regarding the incident or the identity of the pedestrian, authorities ask that you call Ohio State Highway Patrol at 419-784-0063.