Pedestrian struck, Dorr Street closed in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck on Dorr Street near Olimphia Road in west Toledo Thursday night.
Dorr Street is closed as Toledo police investigate.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Dorr Street, according to Toledo police. It was not a hit and run.
It is unknown if injuries were involved and more information is expected to come soon.
Officers remain on the scene.
