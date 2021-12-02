Pedestrian struck, Dorr Street closed in west Toledo

Dorr Street is closed near Olimphia Road as Toledo police investigate an incident where a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A pedestrian was struck on Dorr Street near Olimphia Road in west Toledo Thursday night.

Dorr Street is closed as Toledo police investigate.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. when a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing Dorr Street, according to Toledo police. It was not a hit and run.

It is unknown if injuries were involved and more information is expected to come soon.

Officers remain on the scene.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the scene working to bring you the latest about this developing story.