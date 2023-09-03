Pedestrian safety awareness week: Tips to keep everyone safe

During pedestrian safety awareness week, local organizers are stressing the importance of staying safe. Here's what they said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — At some point in the day, everyone is a pedestrian. Local organizers are working to ensure pedestrians and motorists alike have the information they need to keep everyone safe.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Association reported in 2020 that over 6,000 pedestrians were killed and an estimated 55,000 pedestrians were injured in accidents nationwide.

March 6 to 10 is Pedestrian Safety Week, a period used to remind walkers, joggers and cyclists of how we can share the roadways safely.

A local women is helping keep people on the roads safe, she says pedestrians should always walk against traffic and cyclists should ride with the flow of traffic in addition to obeying all traffic signs.

Here are some tips to help stay safe while out:

• Walk facing traffic and bike with traffic.

• Follow the rules of the road, obeying all traffic signs and signals.

• Cross streets at crosswalks and always look left, right and left again before crossing the street.

• Stay alert! Do not allow yourself to be distracted by cell phone use or earbuds.

• Wear bright and/or reflective clothing and carry a flashlight so you can be easily seen.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.