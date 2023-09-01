Minivan strikes pedestrian in Wood County Friday morning

A 78-year-old man was struck and killed when the driver of a minivan went off the road, the Wood County Sheriff's Office said.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A 78-year-old Luckey man was killed Friday morning when he was struck by a vehicle while walking along State Route 582 in Wood County, the sheriff's office said.

Raymond Froelich was walking along the road shortly after 8 a.m. when he was struck by a 2007 Chrysler minivan driven by Sarah Ayers, 21, according to the sheriff's report.

Ayers had been driving west on S.R. 582 when she lost control of the minivan and went off right side of the road, according to the report. While regaining control the vehicle, Ayers over-corrected and then drove off the road again, striking Froelich, according to the report.

The Troy Township EMS responded to the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but Froelich died, the report said.

