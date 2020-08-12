27-year-old dead after being struck by car in Adrian

Based on witness statements and an initial damage assessment, officers said the victim was likely lying in the roadway. The incident is being investigated.

ADRIAN, Mich. — A 27-year-old is dead after being hit by a car in Adrian Monday evening.

The incident occurred in the area of Division and Frank streets around 6:45 p.m.

According to a police report, the victim is not believed to have been in a crosswalk or at a marked intersection at the time of the crash. Based on witness statements and an initial damage assessment, officers said the victim was likely lying in the roadway. They were then struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Division St. and later died from their injuries.

The circumstances surrounding how the victim got into the street are under investigation.

The victim was identified as a 27-year-old Detroit resident. However, their exact identity is being withheld until family members are notified.