Michigan man struck by car, killed walking along Telegraph Road Monday night

The man was walking near Carleton Rockwood Road when he was struck by a car around 10:30 p.m..

MONROE, Michigan — A pedestrian was killed Monday night after he was struck and killed on Telegraph Road in Ash Township, Monroe County, the Monroe County sheriff's office said.

Scott A. Miller, 39, of Allen Park, was walking north, with traffic, along Telegraph Road near Carleton Rockwood Road at about 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by a 2009 Ford Fusion, the sheriff's office said.

Emergency crews who responded pronounced Miller dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Miller was wearing dark-colored clothing, the sheriff's office said.

The driver of the Fusion was wearing a safety belt and the sheriff's office said neither speed nor alcohol appeared to be factors in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 734-240-7557.

