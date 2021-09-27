Pedestrian injured after being hit on Byrne; driver says he jumped on her vehicle

Police say it's possible the man was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the incident. His injuries are not life-threatening.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Toledo on Sunday.

The crash happened in the 1500 block of S. Byrne around 10:50 p.m.

Police found 45-year-old Corbin Wells at the scene with visible injuries that appeared serious.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911; she said Wells jumped on her vehicle, causing the incident.

Police say Wells could not give a statement of what happened due to possibly being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Wells was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.