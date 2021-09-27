Pedestrian injured after being hit on Byrne; driver says he jumped on her vehicle

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police say a pedestrian was injured after being hit by a vehicle in south Toledo on Sunday.
The crash happened in the 1500 block of S. Byrne around 10:50 p.m.
Police found 45-year-old Corbin Wells at the scene with visible injuries that appeared serious.
The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and called 911; she said Wells jumped on her vehicle, causing the incident.
Police say Wells could not give a statement of what happened due to possibly being under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Wells was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation.