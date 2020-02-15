SANDUSKY COUNTY, Ohio — A Woodville man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Sandusky Township.

Jose Navarro was walking northbound on County Road 53 in the southbound lane of travel when he was struck by a 2003 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Robert Knapp, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Navarro was treated at the scene by Sandusky County EMS and then transported to St. Vicent's Hospital in Toledo, where he was later pronounced dead.

Knapp was wearing his seat belt and did not suffer from any injuries. He was not suspected of being impaired, according to police.

Troopers are still investigating the incident.

