Remembering Pearl Harbor: USS Cod Submarine Memorial in Cleveland to mark 81 years since attack

'Dec. 7, 1941, a date which will live in infamy' -- President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

CLEVELAND — As the nation marks 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS Cod Submarine Memorial is holding a commemoration at its North Coast Harbor in Cleveland on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

We will stream the event live inside this story.

“The program will include a wreath casting ceremony by the Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors as well as brief presentations by members of local veteran’s organizations,” organizers said. “A rifle salute will be provided by the Joseph J. Jacubic American Legion Post 572 Honor Guard.”

The USS Cod will also honor America’s armed forces with a Master Salute from her ship’s horn at the conclusion of the ceremony.

“This extremely loud salute has never been attempted before in a Cod anniversary program,” organizers noted in a press release.

The USS Cod is a 312-foot WWII Navy fleet submarine that was built as part of America’s response to the Japanese attack on US naval and land forces in Oahu, including Pearl Harbor, on Sunday, Dec. 7, 1941.

“USS Cod performed seven war patrols in her WWII career, sinking more than 15 enemy ships and performed history’s only international submarine rescue when she saved the lives of 55 Dutch submariners after their boat grounded on Ladd Reef in July, 1945,” officials said.

The USS Cod, which is located at 1201 North Marginal Road, is open on Saturdays for tours throughout the winter season from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published on Nov. 11, 2022.